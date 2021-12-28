Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows currently and the cast often shares some behind the scenes from the sets. However, the latest reel by the star cast didn’t go well with the followers of the show as many claimed its cringe and disgusting.

The story revolves around Virat, a young police officer who marries a woman to honour the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions.

Trolling isn’t new and manier times people don’t hesitate and criticise their favourite actors for something or another issue. Similarly, when the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin created a reel on viral trend, netizens called out the actors and dubbed their video cringe. Apart from shows lead, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, the reel also features Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and others.

Commenting on the reel of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast, a Twitter user wrote, “Please anyone stop ayeshu to post this cringe on her ig page …I don’t want her to come on this cheap category already she done this cringe reel but please stop her from posting..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin,” another wrote, “@ayesha19291929 @AyeshaSinghStan you have ig fan page I request you please dm ishuu and ishuu is senisble Ishu exspalin Ayeshu this is cringe reel and senisble people not like it please stay away from this bullshit.”

A third user wrote, “Yeah, show ka we understand as they are copy pasting, but real life mein bhi yeh loge paagal dik rahe hai yeh sab karke and they making fun of themselves.Phir jab loge mazak udayenge tho bait ke rone ka kya faida. Ghum FD se hai bolne mein sharam aarai hai.”

KAASH KAASH isme aadhe acting show mein bhi karthe 😂🤷🏻‍♀️🙏🏻#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/g97cc5D3I1 — Shre 🌙 Take a chill pill (@Chandlerstan_) December 27, 2021

Please anyone stop ayeshu to post this cringe on her ig page …I don't want her to come on this cheap category already she done this cringe reel but please stop her from posting..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Pragya (@Pragya07807099) December 27, 2021

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @SONA_12_ @ayesha19291929 @AyeshaSinghStan you have ig fan page I request you please dm ishuu and ishuu is senisble Ishu exspalin Ayeshu this is cringe reel and senisble people not like it please stay away from this bullshit — inactive (@Bhavya88929298) December 27, 2021

Yeah,show ka we understand as they are copy pasting,but real life mein bhi yeh loge paagal dik rahe hai yeh sab karke and they making fun of themselves.Phir jab loge mazak udayenge tho bait ke rone ka kya faida. Ghum FD se hai bolne mein sharam aarai hai#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — multi.fond (@chandu_500) December 27, 2021

A kind reminder to #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin cast and crew. Cringe is not equal to Content. Be it onscreen/offscreen. Stop such Shit!! pic.twitter.com/eVg0fWOtZc — Mishta 🦥 (@mishi301195) December 27, 2021

There is a fine line between sensible fun and cringe fun. This team is oblivious of that line. All are equally party to it and calling it funny is a joke. It’s absolute cringe and they are making a mockery of themselves. @StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Siya (@siyavt6) December 27, 2021

The latest reel stunt of whole Ghum cast is totally PATHETIC , DISGUSTING & CRINGY !!!

It's proved that this team cannot handle any kinda fame!! They r totally undeserving at this point!!! @sidd_vankar @pradeep1staug @StarPlus @rajeshramsingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Shravu✨ (@Shrenian11) December 27, 2021

Apart from reels, fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin observed that Ayesha Singh looks tired after performing a lot of emotional scenes in the past week. They even suggested other cast members like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Kishori Shahane to perform well.

