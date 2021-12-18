The television rating points for the week gone back are in and they rightly reflect what the audience is loving. So which show made it to the top? Well, let not keep you waiting as leading the charts once more is Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa.

Sticking to the second position once more was the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Read on to know which other shows made it to the Top 5 links.

As per a report by SpotboyE, this week’s TRP ratings are in leading the charts once more is the Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. Given the current twist and turns in their plotline, the makers have managed to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the report, the show has garnered 4.4 million viewership impressions this week.

Following Anupamaa is the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. This show that is currently high on drama sees Shruti’s entry into Virat’s life and how it messed up SaiRat’s life. The show recorded 3.1 million viewership impressions in the week gone by.

The next show on the TRP charts this week is Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Gaurav Khanna’s Udaariyaan. With 2.9 million viewership impressions, the show was the third most-watched serial this week. Next on the list was Imlie, starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, and Fahmaan Khan. The show managed to garner about 2.8 million viewership impressions.

Fifth on the TRP charts is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Starring Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod, it recently saw Akshara has sacrificed her love for her family’s sake. It also saw Abhimanyu decide to move on and agree to marry Aarohi. YRKKH garnered 2.7 million viewership impressions.

Did your favourite shows make it to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

