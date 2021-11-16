Actor Harshad Chopda, who played varied characters on screen, is now part of the longest-running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Advertisement

He is playing the lead role along with Pranali Rathod after the show has gone through a leap and new generations have been introduced.

Advertisement

Harshad Chopda opens up about his character ‘Abhimanyu Birla’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying: “He is a doctor by profession and personally if I look at this, he is a man with zero experience. When I say zero experience, this doesn’t mean that he lacks worldly experience. He has all the experience like school, college, hospital. But he doesn’t have the experience dealing with different kind of emotions. He forms opinions on the basis of what he sees and just understands accordingly and does things.”

How he relates to the character and Harshad replies: “It’s like I am giving my own to the character and I think the character is shaping me.”

The ‘Bepannah’ actor further shares that the show symbolizes human values and relationships and it is not important that the story have some love triangle or other twists to make it successful. “I think good stories are good stories and they work,” concludes Harshad Chopda.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, features Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant.

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Dons Crop Top & Shorts As She Belly Dances On ‘Sehri Babu’; Netizens Calls Her ‘S*xy Gopi Bahu’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube