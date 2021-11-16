The stand-off between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and actor Suriya over the issue of the latter’s film ‘Jai Bhim’ allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community escalated on Sunday when a group of PMK cadres forced a theatre in Mayiladuthurai district to stop screening a Suriya film.

Sources said that a group of PMK cadres raised slogans outside the Peerless theatre on Park Avenue Road that was screening ‘Vel’, a Suriya film. The theatre management pulled out the film that was being screened.

The group, led by PMK’s Mayiladuthurai district secretary Panneerselvam, also submitted a petition to Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police, demanding action against Suriya.

Speaking to reporters, Pannerselvam, who said that the PMK would not allow any Suriya film to be screened in Mayiladuthurai, went on to announce a reward of Rs one lakh to anybody who assaults the actor when he visits the district.

Only days ago, a war of words had erupted between PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, who wrote a letter to Suriya, levelling allegations and demanding answers. The actor had on Thursday neatly responded in kind, politely but firmly denying allegations and replying to all the questions asked.

