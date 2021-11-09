South superstar Suriya’s new film Jai Bhim was released on November 5 on Amazon Prime Video and it is already making a lot of headlines. The film is receiving a positive response from all corners. Critics and audiences have praised the superstar’s performance.

Days after the release of the film, TJ Gnanavel’s directorial has become an audience favourite. The storyline of the film is based on the hardship people of the tribal community went through in their life. It also worth pointing out that the movie is based on a true event that happened in the year 1995.

If this wasn’t enough, Jai Bhim has become the first Tamil film that has topped the list of IMDb. The film has bumped The Shawshank Redemption to the second spot. Suriya’s film even grabbed the top spot above movies including Inception, Schindler’s List, Pulp Fiction, The 12 Angry Men, The God Father, and others.

Directed by T.J Gnanavel and produced by Suriya’s banner 2D entertainments, the film has grabbed the first spot with 53,000 plus votes, while The Shawshank Redemption has received 24 lakh votes from its fans. The Tamil film has received a rating of 9.8 on IMDB.

After the news was reported, fans of Tamil cinema took to social media and shared their happiness on featuring on the IMDB list. Take a look at some reactions below:

Actor @Suriya_offlयादव's Jai Bhim tops the IMDB list of Indian movies of all time. The film, based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, received a rating of 9.8 on IMDB! Congrats to the team.#JaiBhim is a masterpiece. More power to south cinema.✊🏻#JaiBhimOnPrime @prakashraaj — Prahlad Yadav (@iPrahladYadav) November 5, 2021

So have you watched Suriya starrer Jai Bhim yet? If so what do you think about the film? Let us know in the comments

