Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been facing a tough time after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau. The actor has put all his projects on a temporary pause. Now that his son is out on bail, the superstar is getting back to work and starting the next schedule of Atlee’s film with Nayanthara.

A recent rumour suggested that the South actress had now bowed out owing to date issues amidst Aryan’s drug row and his bail plea. However, later reports clarified that the actress is on board and has left the film.

Now the latest report from Bollywood Hungama has thrown some light on Nayanthara’s character in Atlee’s film which is tentatively titled as Lion. The report quoted a source as saying, “Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee’s next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role – of the father and the son. The movie’s premise is about this one man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. It’s very similar to Money Heist but in a much more Indianised fashion. Nayanthara plays the top cop investigating the case and it’s her versus Shah Rukh in the film, but they also play love interests.”

SRK starrer has been making headlines ever since it was reported a few months ago. Fans are curious to know more about the film and the stars playing their roles. A report last month by LetsOTT Global revealed the possible plot of the film. They mentioned, “SRK – Atlee film will be a massive revenge action-entertainer. #ShahRukhKhan to assemble a team of Women who wanted to seek revenge for their past (Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) to rob something which is untouchable.”

However, there is no official confirmation about the story. The film is expected to be full-on action thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role.

