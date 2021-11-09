Aamir Khan’s upcoming project, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Earlier, it was claimed that Aamir’s movie is somewhat similar to Salman Khan’s Bharat. Well, now it seems like it’s turning out to be a bit true, as Salman’s film was based on the story of a man’s journey from 1947 to 2010, and now it has come to light that Aamir’s new movie is also on similar lines.

Such coincidence had taken place in 2016 too, as Salman and Aamir had worked in wrestling and Haryana-based drama ‘Sultan’ and ‘Dangal’, respectively.

Well, we know that Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. But now, according to a report in a Hindi daily, the movie’s story starts in the year 1968, when the protagonist is a child, and ends in the year 2018.

In Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, crucial events of post-independent India like the Emergency, 1983 Cricket World Cup, Operation Blue Star, the Rath Yatra, the 1999 Kargil War, etc have also been integrated into the script.

Other than this, it is also said that the film will feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. According to the reports, Aamir’s character will be shown interacting with the younger Shah Rukh and it’s said to be one of the most extraordinary sequences in the movie.

Talking about the film, a trade expert says, “It’s an interesting idea and by showing the bygone era, the film will also appeal to the older generation and the old-timers. Aamir Khan is known for being the box office king. Laal Singh Chaddha has the potential to be yet another grosser if these details are anything to go through.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios and is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is set to be released on February 11, 2022.

