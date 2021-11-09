Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty replies and kind nature in the Bollywood industry. His fans across the world literally worship the star and the superstar has time and again proved generosity over the years. Today, we bring you a throwback when SRK got upset with a ‘rude and unfriendly’ journalist who told Katrina Kaif to speak in English during an interview for Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Advertisement

SRK in an interview revealed that he tried his best to be cordial with the journalist till the end but he still targeted him later.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, during one of the interviews for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the entire team of the film including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were late by two hours and a journalist still only targeted the superstar in his tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan told Filmfare, “Today I was with my doctor when he said this wonderful thing that the problem with you Mr Khan is that people love you so much that everything you do, they take it personally. If I haven’t donated to a cause, people say ‘he has not donated, he should have’.”

SRK continued and added, “When we were doing the promos of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we came across a journalist who was rude and unfriendly. Katrina Kaif was talking in English and he was like, ‘No, it’s a Hindi interview’. The interview got over, I made him laugh, we danced and all had a good time. Soon after that, he tweeted, ‘What does Shah Rukh Khan think of himself making me wait for two hours’. But so had Katrina, Anushka Sharma and Yash Raj Films. Why was it made out that I was the one who made him wait? Am I some standard to bring down?”

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last film directed by veteran director Yash Chopra and the film went on to do great at the box office.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan being targeted by a journalist? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Is Staying Inside His Room With No Interest Of Meeting Friends Post Bail, Reveals A Family Friend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube