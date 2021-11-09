Last month was the most troublesome period for Shah Rukh Khan and his family as Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. The star kid spent around 25 days in custody after finally getting bail on October 28. Meanwhile, a close friend of the Khan family shared some heartbreaking details about the 23-year-olds behaviour and claimed that he’s traumatized by the prison experience.

After Aryan was released from the jail, the family reportedly jetted off to their Alibaug farmhouse, to have some quiet time together. On the other hand, SRK broke his long tradition to greet his fans on his birthday outside Mannat. However, ardent fans were hoping to see the superstar but he didn’t show up.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, a source close the Shah Rukh Khan and his family revealed, “Aryan Khan is not saying much, and he is keeping to himself. He stays in his room most of the time, shows no interest in going out to meet friends. He was always quiet. Now he is even quieter. As the days since his bail turns into weeks, Aryan remains clammed up. The family lets him remain the way he is.”

Refuting the rumours about Shah Rukh Khan hiring bodyguards for his son Aryan Khan, the source added, “There is no plan to hire a bodyguard, especially for Aryan. For now, SRK intends to be there for his son 24×7. All of Shah Rukh’s shooting is postponed for now. He wants to be there for his son as and when the child needs him.”

As per the reports by Bollywood Life, the Don star has amplified his search to find a bodyguard for his son. A source close to the family had told the entertainment portal, “Shah Rukh will soon have to head out of the city and country for the shoots of his films. And Ravi Singh, who has been assisting Aryan to and back from the NCB office will leave with SRK. In their absence, he wants someone reliable to accompany Aryan.”

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB officials on October 2 after they raided a luxury cruise, Cordelia. During the initial investigation, narcotics officials claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

