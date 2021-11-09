Indian actor and model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the actor lodged a physical assault complaint against him. She was admitted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries to her head and face.

Advertisement

The Nasha actor had previously filed a complaint against her husband in Goa, where the couple was working together on a film, a few days after their marriage. She mentioned in the report that her husband had molested her and also forced her to keep the matter hushed. Sam Bombay was then arrested by the Goa Police under Section 353, 503, 506, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, only to be released on the very next day on conditional bail. The model decided to let go of the matter and reunited with her husband within the next few days. She was of the stance that every marriage comes with its own share of ups and downs.

Advertisement

In the most recent development, the Mumbai Police told ANI, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face.”

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married on September 10, 2020, taking the internet by storm with their wedding pictures. The couple was quite expressive about their affection for each other, constantly posting photographs and videos across social media platforms. In Sam’s last post, he can be seen wishing his wife a happy Karwachauth along with a short clip recorded by Poonam herself. She has mentioned in the video that the festival is kind of fun even though she has been starving herself since morning. Poonam Pandey also mentioned that she is a huge foodie and is now waiting for her food to arrive. Have a look at Poonam Pandey’s video here.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor ‘Happy’ When Malaika Arora Laughs At His ‘Nonsense’ & This Makes Us Go ‘Awww’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube