Sooryavanshi is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film has performed above expectations if we about ticket windows. But now, the film is even surpassing the numbers of IMDb. Below is all you need to know.

As we reported a few days back, the film had made its place among Rohit Shetty’s top 5 films on IMDb. Today, as we see, the film has jumped two places up to become the 3rd highest rated film of Shetty on IMDb. It has surpassed the numbers of Chennai Express and tied with All The Best: Fun Begins.

As we write, Sooryavanshi has a rating of 6.2 out of 10. Around 22,000 people have voted for the film till now. Below is the updated list:

1) Golmaal: Fun Unlimited – rated 7.5 out of 10 with over 16,000 votes

2) Singham – rated 6.8 out of 10 with 15,000 votes

3) Sooryavanshi – rated 6.2 out of 10 with 22,000 votes

4) All The Best: Fun Begins – rated 6.2 out of 10 with over 6,000 votes

5) Chennai Express – rated 6.1 out of 10 with over 52,000 votes

6) Singham Returns – rated 5.7 out of 10 with over 8,000 votes

7) Bol Bachchan – rated 5.6 out of 10 with over 8.6k votes

8) Simmba – rated 5.6 out of 10 with over 22,000 votes

9) Golmaal 3 – rated 5.5 out of 10 with over 8,000 votes

10) Sunday – rated 5.4 out of 10 with 2.7k votes

11) Zameen – rated 5.3 out of 10 with 1.1k votes

12) Dilwale – rated 5.1 out of 10 with 33k votes

13) Golmaal Returns – rated 5.1 out of 10 with 7.5k votes

14) Golmaal Again – rated 5 out of 10 with 8.8k votes

