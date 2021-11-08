Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug bust case seemed to have opened a can of worms. After his arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau summoned his friend and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday for investigation. The actress also appeared twice at NCB for investigation.

However, it seems all is not over for the Panday family. The central drug probing agency, which is hell-bent on cracking down the alleged drug racket in Bollywood, has now issued a summon to Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday.

As per the India Today report, KP Gosavi had informed Sam D’Souza about Aryan Khan’s arrest and they wanted to contact Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. In order to contact Dadlani, they reached out to a restaurateur in Mumbai who knew Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday.

The report further reveals that Chikki apparently gave them the contact details of Pooja and her husband. Due to this connection, Mumbai police now wants to investigate him and soon summon will be issued to the Bollywood actor’s brother. However, it is not clear when he will be called in. He has been asked to provide details about the conversation he had with Sam D’Souza and KP Gosavi.

Previously Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB for questioning on the basis of reportedly a two-year-old WhatsApp chat found on Aryan Khan’s phone. The actress’ home in Mumbai’s Bandra was also raided by the agency officials where her laptop and mobile phones were seized.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and a few others were nabbed by the NCB following a raid on Cornelia Cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. After spending 22 days in Arthur Road Jail, they were released on bail last month.

