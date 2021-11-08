It’s the season of weddings in the country and every day we’re getting reports of several celebs who are getting married by the end of this year. The rumours are floating that Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhat are planning to get hitched in December. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande has also hinted about her marriage plans with boyfriend Vicky Jain. Amidst all this, the wedding rumours of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is also surfacing online.

Advertisement

The duo who met on the sets of their 2014 film Citylights has been inseparable since then as they have been living together. The couple often shares mushy pictures with each other as they enjoy vacations together in different parts of the world.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are rumoured to tie the knots on November 10, 11 and 12. The couple has decided Rajasthan as their wedding venue, a source close to them told, Pinkvilla, “They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding.”

There’s no official statement has been revealed yet about Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding but the source also claimed that a big event is being planned by the family. Apart from Hansal Mehta’s Citylights, the couple has worked together in ALTBalaji’s web series, Bose: Dead/Alive.

It’s been almost 8 years since they started dating and the duo have been very private about their relationship, however, they never shy away while clicking pictures for paparazzi.

In the past, Patralekhaa was seen in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, while, Rajkummar Rao was part of The White Tiger and recently released Hum Do Hamare Do, his upcoming films include, Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Is Missing Rhea Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor “Just A Little Extra Today” & It’s Cute!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube