A lot has been said in the Aryan Khan case. Initially, Sameer Wankhede was lauded by many for his unbiased approach to busting drug rackets across the country. He had Shah Rukh Khan’s son in his custody and dealt with the case with utmost professionalism. But Nawab Malik has made some recent claims that question the NCB Zonal Director’s intentions. Scroll below for all the details.

Previously, we have learnt about how SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani had allegedly tried to strike a deal worth 50 lakhs to save Aryan from arrest. She had even handed over a sum of 38 lakhs but later Kiran Gosavi was found to be a cheat and the money was returned.

Now, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik is claiming that Sameer Wankhede was a part of a bigger deal as well. It was earlier being said that a negotiation worth 50 crores was being made, out of which 8 crores were supposed to go to the NCB zonal director.

Nawab Malik is now claiming to reveal the real truth as he shared, “I’m making the statement with full responsibility. Wankhede was part of the plot in collaboration with Bharatiya, who is part of Wankhede’s private army. Initially, the deal was fixed for Rs 25 crore, later after negotiations, it was reduced to Rs 18 crore, while Rs 50 lakh was already given. Unfortunately, the deal didn’t work out owing to main witness Kiran Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan, which went viral.”

However, Sameer Wankhede has rubbished these claims in interaction with TOI. He said, “These are all a bunch of lies. Malik is raising allegations without any basis. Aryan was produced before the magistrate’s court and sessions court where he said he had no complaints against NCB. In the HC, during the bail hearing, neither Aryan nor his lawyer levelled any allegations against the NCB. The defence even filed an affidavit in the HC saying they are staying away from statements made by a politician.”

Previously, Nawab Malik had claimed that Aryan Khan was framed in the entire drug case. Truth? Only time will tell.

