Sooryavanshi has ended its first weekend and it’s truly been a glorious run. The film starring Akshay Kumar in lead has enjoyed the box office business someone never expected. Let’s see how it fared on its day 3 i.e. Sunday.

After taking a fantastic start of 26.29 crores, the film stayed strong on day 2 with a negligible dip. On the second day, this cop drama added 23.85 crores. On day 3, one expected the collection on similar lines if not more considering the big Diwali opening. However, huge growth was witnessed.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has managed to score a blockbuster Sunday by minting 27-29 crores. The grand total of the weekend stands at 77.14-79.14 crores. Now, that’s something huge and entry into the 100 crore club is expected in the next 2-3 days.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and others in key roles. It also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Singh, who plays an antagonist named Riaaz Hafeez in Sooryavanshi, says he feels happy with the way his acting is appreciated by the audience.

Talking about the film and how it happened to him, Abhimanyu said: “It is an opportunity given by Rohit Shetty to play the antagonist in his film. Everything on the set was so larger-than-life.

“My character is not a typical baddie, he has his own ideology, does things for his people and is very real with an emotional undercurrent.”

“This is just an apt film for the audience to bounce back and live to get back to the normal cinema,” said the actor.

