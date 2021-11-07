Salman Khan who is currently gearing up for the release of Antim: The Final Truth, is simultaneously working for his docu-series. The production is underway and it has reunited Rajkumar Santoshi with the superstar after 27, they had last collaborated on ‘Andaz Apna Apna.’ The filmmaker in an interview says that he’s delighted to work with the Dabangg star again and he also wants to give Bhaijaan a challenging role in future films.

The docu-series will revolve around superstars three-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. It will feature a great number of actors, directors, producers and colleagues; it’ll also share some lesser-known facts about the Tubelight star.

In an interview with ETimes, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi speaks about his bond with Salman Khan, and his plans to revive the 1994 cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, “We share a very warm relationship. Salman and I have mutual respect for each other. We enjoy each other’s company and I have high regards for his family, too.”

Opening up about his plans for ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ sequel, Rajkumar Santoshi adds, “My script is ready, some final touches are needed, but it has to be with a new cast, which will happen a little later.”

In 27 years, the duo has just collaborated for one movie, but the superstar made a guest appearance in Santoshi’s ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’. However the director is looking forward to working with the Radhe star for a full-fledged movie, he said, “He is an actor with high potential and that has not been exploited in the recent past. I want to give him a really challenging character to play, which he has not done before.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set for the release of Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim: The Final Truth. The film also marks Khan’s first association with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Apart from this, Salman Khan is also shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi; he’ll be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Salman will reportedly begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by the end of this year.

