Producer Ramesh Taurani, like every year, held a Diwali Bash yesterday. It was a star studded affair. Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were seen together at a party after a long time. As the pictures and videos are going viral, eagle eyed netizens spot an unusual behaviour with the superstar.

The Tips honcho hosted a private party for all his near and dear ones from the industry and several Bollywood celebrities including Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Aayush Sharma and Ekta Kapoor attended the party.

Salman Khan was seen wearing a black shirt over denims while Iulia chose a black checked saree for the occasion. The superstar was the first to step out of the car and made a dash for the lift. He did not wait for Iulia Vantur. The moment was captured on paparazzi video and it is now going viral. Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, many netizens on social media claimed that Salman’s behaviour towards Iulia was not very gentlemanly. A user commented on the viral video, which is making rounds on the internet, “Why does he always embarrass her in front of everyone and why does she keep humiliating herself??? Love is based in respect and if he didn’t respect you that’s means he never loved you and he will never!! I feel sorry for her.”

While another user commented, “What a non gentleman- leaving his woman behind!,” a third user commented, “His getting her back for last time when she ran off not talking any pictures with him! Woman wake up and do you want fame or self respect!”

One user even commented, “Salman sir and family is ashamed of even standing next or human horse Iulia 😂 par beysharam aurat paisey aur thodi media key liye will eat shit also.”

Several netizens felt bad for Iulia Vantur for getting ignored by Salman Khan. The Romanian singer and presenter has been friends with the superstar for years. Although the two never confirmed they were in a relationship, rumour mills often suggest that the two are in a relationship. However, the Romanian singer has maintained that ‘he is like a very good friend’.

