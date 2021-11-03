A lot has been reported in Aryan Khan drug case. The starkid was arrested by the NCB last month during a Mumbai cruise drug party. His friend Arbaaz Merchant was found in possession of drugs which landed them both in big trouble! But did Shah Rukh Khan’s manager try to pay off the authorities to save Aryan? Below are all the details you need.

Sam D’Souza, who is mentioned as a witness in the affidavit submitted by Prabhakar Sail, claims that Pooja tried to pay money in order to save Aryan from arrest. As per the businessman, SRK’s managed had given a sum of 50 lakhs to K P Gosavi, who was later recognized as a ‘cheat’ and asked to return the money.

Sam D’Souza in an interview with ABP News revealed, “After much abuse and pressure, we managed to recover Rs 38 lakh from Gosavi, the rest we contributed and paid back to Dadlani and we understood that Gosavi was a cheat.”

Reportedly, negotiations of a whopping sum of 25 crores were being made with Shah Rukh Khan. They planned to settle the case with Sameer Wankhede on a sum of 8 crores. But later it was found that K P Gosavi was only a cheat and was only pretending to be in touch with the NCB Zonal director.

Check out the whole interview below:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was released on bail last week. It was a huge sigh of relief for the Khans who were looking forward to spending Diwali and SRK’s birthday with their son.

Other accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also released on bail the following day.

