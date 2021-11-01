A lot has happened ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in a cruise drug raid case. KRK, a self-proclaimed movie critic has been making statements on celebrities and has now made one on Akshay Kumar in regards to Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest. Read to know what he said below.

Nawab Malik who is an Indian politician has been making statements on NCB chief Sameer Wankhede who was investigating Aryan’s involvement in the cruise drug raid case.

Now, KRK took a jibe at superstar Akshay Kumar in his recent tweet on Aryan Khan’s arrest and wrote, “Nawab Malik Sahab said that #AryanKhanCase is much bigger Shazish to shift Bollywood in Noida. Yogi came to Mumbai to plan and BJP supporters met him. Kya Malik Sahab #Akshay Ki Taraf Ishara Kar Rahe Hain. Because Akki met him. Toh Kya Akki Bhi #Aryan case main involve Hain?”

Nawab Malik Sahab said that #AryanKhanCase is much bigger Shazish to shift Bollywood in Noida. Yogi came to Mumbai to plan and BJP supporters met him. Kya Malik Sahab #Akshay Ki Taraf Ishara Kar Rahe Hain. Because Akki met him. Toh Kya Akki Bhi #Aryan case main involve Hain? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 1, 2021

Fans were quick to react to KRK’s tweet on Akshay Kumar and a netizen tweeted, “I strongly believe that akki is behind all problems of srk including whats happening with his movies and families.and honestly this came into my mind since the day akki got close to modi”. Another netizen tweeted, “Speculations will be reduced to conclusions and picture is getting clearer. Nawab Malik looks serious and not afraid. Delighted that true coming out”.

Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

I strongly believe that akki is behind all problems of srk including whats happening with his movies and families.and honestly this came into my mind since the day akki got close to modi — Eda123 (@Eda12334577608) November 1, 2021

Speculations will be reduced to conclusions and picture is getting clearer. Nawab Malik looks serious and not afraid. Delighted that true coming out — Jyoti Arora (@jyotiarora2018) November 1, 2021

Kangana runout also met yogi 1 week before that case happened. — GavvY SingH (@gavvy_singh) November 1, 2021

Idk about Akki but Kangana met CM Yogi some weeks back. Was it about shifting Hindi industry to Noida? Few months back she liked the idea of 'fresh start' after all the Bollywood related controversies Do a video on your findings/predictions — Nars (@NaimaH56) November 1, 2021

Bhai jo bhi hoga hume app pe bharosa hai app sach samne le hi aaoge 🙌 — iamshaan_20 (@PShanealam) November 1, 2021

I swear to god this thought came in my mind about Akshay — Jyoti Arora (@jyotiarora2018) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan got arrested on October 3rd after NCB officials raided the cruise on October 2nd and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was released the day before yesterday.

What are your thoughts on KRK’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

