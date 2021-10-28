Following Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drugs bust case by NCB, Zonal director Sameer Wankhede is at the receiving end of several accusations including ‘fake caste certificate’. He was also alleged to have married his first wife Dr. Shabana Qureshi on false pretence. Now his first wife’s father has opened up.

Wankhede previously said that his father is a Hindu and his mother, was a Muslim.

He fulfilled his mother’s wish of marrying in Muslim tradition. He also asserted that he never converted to Islam and he belonged to a Hindu caste. However, Dr. Shabana Qureshi has contradictory claims to Sameer Wankhede’s statement.

In an interview with ABP News, Dr. Zahid Qureshi, the father of Dr. Shabana Qureshi, said “My daughter was married into a Muslim family. It was an arranged marriage. We were in talks for three years. Since then, I knew Dawood Wankhede and his wife, who were also practising Muslims.”

Qureshi further said, “We married our girl into a Muslim family. We wouldn’t have married our girl into a Hindu family. After 3 years of talks, we did the engagement as per Muslim rituals and the wedding took place 10 months after the engagement. Dawood Wankhede signed on the nikahnama and it was written in Urdu as well as English. Everyone knows the family was Muslims.” He also claimed that the marriage occurred when Wankhede was preparing for UPSC and also alleged that he would go to the mosque for Namaz.

Dr. Zahid Qureshi also said that Sameer Wankhede’s mother was a staunch Muslim who performed all religious rituals. “Sameer Wankhede followed all Muslim rituals and offered namaz, even fasts during Ramzan. Mrs Wankhede was a pious lady, things changed after her death,” Qureshi said but he refrained from commenting on his daughter’s separation.

Previously, the Qazi Maulana Mujammil Ahmed who had performed Wankhede’s first marriage said that the NCB chief belonged to a Muslim family otherwise the ‘nikah’ would not have been solemnised as per Islam. He said, “I had performed the ‘nikah’ of Sameer Wankhede and Shabana Qureshi. Her father had approached me to perform the marriage in the Lokhandwala complex area of Mumbai. The groom’s name was Sameer Dawood Wankhede who married Shabana Qureshi.”

