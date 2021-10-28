Allu Arjun has sent good wishes to the Sooryavanshi team for a grand theatrical release during the Varudu Kaavalenu pre-release event in Hyderabad. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has got fans excited across the country. It stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn amongst many other big stars of Bollywood.

Recently, the song ‘Aila Re Aillaa’ from the Golmaal director’s film became popular amongst the fans. It became the most-viewed Hindi Bollywood movie song in 24 hours and received a whopping 29.72 million views, which is going up every minute.

While appearing at the Varudu Kaavalenu event as the Chief Guest, Allu Arjun wished good luck to the team of Sooryavanshi and said, “I really wish the team of Sooryavanshi from the whole of south India. All the best to the entire team. I wish you bring back people to the theatres and watch entertainment in a very safe way.”

The helmer of the film, Rohit Shetty, touched by Allu Arjun’s words, replied to his sweet message. Shetty said, As I said earlier, it’s not my film, it’s OUR film…Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA @alluarjunonline, you are a ROCKSTAR,” while sharing a video on his Instagram.

The cop movie is set to be released in the theatres on 5 November. It also faced delays due to COVID-19, and its initial premiere date was 24 March. After waiting for several months, the fans are now anticipating its release.

In addition to being a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which includes the Singham series and Simmba, it brings together all the actors. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are set to reprise their roles in the respective films in Sooryavanshi. Just like Allu Arjun, we wish the cast and crew good luck!

