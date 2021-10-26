The Big Picture which is hosted by actor Ranveer Singh will now see Rohit Shetty in this weekend’s episode which will be a Diwali special episode. The director will attend the episode to promote his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

A promo from the episode was released on Instagram which showed the ‘Golmaal’ director being a little nervous while answering the question on the show. The promo also shows a part where he tells the ‘Simmba’ actor that his reputation is at stake if he doesn’t know the answer to the questions.

“Yaar ye waala nahi aaya toh bahut bezzati hogi (If I don’t know this answer, it will be a disgrace),” Rohit tells Ranveer while answering the questions on the screen. “Yes, I agree, it will be a disgrace so you have to give the right answer,” Ranveer tells him, before bursting into a fit of laughing. “You are putting me under pressure,” Rohit responds.

When Rohit Shetty asked Ranveer Singh “You’ll help no?”, the actor denied it saying that he’s not allowed to. Replying to his response Rohit said, “Dekh abhi dekh, release nahi hui hai (see, Sooryavanshi hasn’t been released yet).” mimicking a scissor stating that his role might get chopped. “Nahi, nahi, nahi (No, no, no),” said Ranveer trying to reconcile with him.

Check out the promo below:

The promo also showed that many policemen were shown in the audience seat as spectators on the show, which created the cop-theme of Sooryavanshi. The movie is the latest addition to Rohit’s cop universe.

Rohit in his cop universe started his journey with Ajay Devgan when he released Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The third movie was Simmba which he made with actor Ranveer Singh. Now Sooryavanshi is the director 4th movie in the cop universe starring Akshay as the new cop

The movie will be arriving on the big screens on Diwali after a long delay. The movie was going to release earlier but then the Covid-19 pandemic happened and the lockdown hit resulting in the force shut of theatres.

Sooryavanshi is a cop movie that shows a DSP played by Akshay who fights crime. Katrina will be portraying the role of Akshay’s love interest in the movie. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be appearing in their roles of Singham and Simmba, respectively, in the movie.

