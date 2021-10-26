If there’s one Bollywood couple that the fans are desperately waiting for to tie the knot is – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Well, there’s good news coming for Ralia fans. The couple is reportedly tying the knot in December this year and has already cleared their schedule for the same just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Scroll below to know the details.

The couple met on the sets of Brahmastra and ever since then the two love birds have been inseparable.

From city spotting, family gatherings to vacations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been doing everything together for years now. According to Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir has pushed his schedule for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal to January.

Ranbir Kapoor was initially supposed to start shooting for Animal by the end of this year but has now shifted to January. Alia Bhatt will reportedly also be wrapping all her assignments by October and keeping a window free from November till January first week and so is Ranbir.

According to the source close to publication, the Raazi actress only has Gangubai Kahthiawadi to promote which releases in January and hence the wedding on the cards seems like a possibility for the couple.

The source said, “Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do.”

Are you guys excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married this year? Tell us in the comments below.

