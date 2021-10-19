Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The movie is set to release on January 6, 2022. There are many reports buzzing around the upcoming film and one of them states that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was about to join the cast of the film.

As per the reports, the iconic actor was approached by the makers to play the role of a journalist in this SLB directorial but unfortunately, things went haywire.

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, things did not fall into place due to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s availability issues, the report stated, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui was offered the role of a journalist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actor and the maker were keen to collaborate too, however, it didn’t work out because of the date issues.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently nominated for the Emmy award for the best performance in the actor category for his film, Serious Man. He said, “Working with director Sudhir Mishra and playing the role of Ayyan Mani in Serious Men was a dream come true for me and the International Emmy nomination is a validation of all the hard work we poured into the film. I feel honoured to portray meaningful stories that are being recognised globally .”

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the makers of the film shortly announced the release dates of their movie as it was kept on hold due to COVID-19. Alia Bhatt took it to her Instagram handle to declare the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote in the caption, “Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022.”

Alia Bhatt also has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR, Brahmastra, and Jee Le Zaraa in line.

Coming back to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as per his professional front he has Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Adbhut, and Heropanti 2 in his kitty.

