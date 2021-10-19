Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi along with director and friend Rohit Shetty. The beauty is giving us major fashion goals with her ethnic wardrobe which by the way you can wear for your BFF’s wedding this wedding season. Katrina wore a Sabyasachi lehenga and a saree and we are drooling over them both. Let’s decode her fashion wardrobe below.

The Bharat actress is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood and her style is what her fans adore the most about her.

Katrina Kaif wore Sabyasachi outfits for the promotions of Sooryavanshi, let’s take a look at it below:

If you’re looking for something subtle yet eye-catching, well, Katrina Kaif’s red floral print Sabyasachi lehenga would fit the bill perfectly.

The ‘Choli’ (blouse) of the lehenga is red in colour and full-sleeves with a round neckline. The skirt (lehenga) and dupatta had floral print detailing all over them. To accessorise the look, the actress wore Sabyasachi sea-green coloured earrings and smokey eyes and nude lips.

Katrina Kaif wore this Sabyasachi saree yesterday for the promotions of her upcoming film and stole the show with her blingy saree. The beauty chose a burnt orange coloured saree with a circular floral sequined pattern that had a multi-coloured gota patti on the border along with the gold-sequinned embellishments.

The Sooryavanshi actress paired her saree with an animal printed skirt that she wore underneath her saree.

Katrina paired her saree with a plunging neckline printed full-sleeves blouse and accessorised it with emerald and stone drop earrings. The beauty kept her makeup subtle with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter and glossy pink lips. The actress donned side-parted wavy hair and what stole the show for us was Katrina Kaif’s bindi. Haaye!

So, what are you waiting for? If it’s your BFF’s wedding and you still haven’t decided on your outfit, Katrina’s Sabyasachi outfit will make you steal the limelight like never before!

