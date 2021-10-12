With Dussehra just around, the focus of many is centred on what to wear to Durga Puja today and in the remaining day leading to Friday, October 10. While we bet you cannot wait to dig into your wardrobe and assemble an outfit or two for yourself, we bet the break COVID gave us from festive outings is proving to be a curse.

So to help you look your best, as you head to different pandals to seek Durga maa’s blessing, we bring you some Bengali Bollywood beauties to look up to for some fashion tips. And keeping in mind the importance the colour red plays during these days, they are all in shades of the same.

From Kajol’s stunning sarees to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s elegant suits and an array of styles in red, here’s a look at some breathtakingly beautiful fashion choices to choose from.

Kajol

If you want to know how to keep it stunning and stylish yet not over the top, look to Kajol for inspiration. This diva, who has an amazing saree collection and keeps sharing pieces from the same with us, once opted for a simple red chiffon saree with a strappy blouse. The minimal work on the saree and the thin straps maintaining the continuity, give you the chance to opt for a statement chocker/neckpiece. Match the ornaments and wear a bindi for the best look ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous women in the world, and if you follow her style we bet you will make yourself the centre of someone’s world. This Durga Puja, take style tips from this former beauty queen by donning a red suit when you go for adoration. Just like her, keep the detailing work on one piece and having it border over the others instead of having them present everywhere. Minimal accessorizing with natural makeup is the best way to keep the focus on your ensemble and distract others while they pray (don’t do that, it’s not good!).

Rani Mukerji

This stunning Bengali beauty wore a simple chiffon-cotton saree to a Durga Puja/Sindur Khela occasion. You too can opt for a similar look, aka a white saree with a red border and floral red print with a contrasting blouse. Your saree can also be red while the entire design can be while – the opposite to what the actress wore. Keep the look simple with minimal makeup and accessories. That smile will be the best thing you wear to make the ensemble better – trust me.

Rhea Chakraborty

Durga is all about defeating evil and rising above the ashes, and this is very similar to how Rhea Chakraborty is at the moment. Follow her fashion style that eludes grace, charms, beauty and the courage to do things differently. Opt for a floral/printed lehenga set with a matching dupatta with dashes of red to make yourself a stunning Durga Puja ensemble. Just like her, keep the accessories minimal but flash that stunning smile to all you meet.

Bipasha Basu

The last Bengali beauty on our list is Bipasha Basu. To look stunning this Durga Puja just like Bipasha does, go in for a traditional suit in a shade of red and pair it with a yellow or orange translucent dupatta. The way the two pair together make you look like fire and beautiful embody in it the meaning of these 9 days and Durga maa.

Share some Durga Puja fashion tips you follow with us in the comments.

