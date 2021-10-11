Advertisement

Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to startle her spectators with her amazing looks and acting. Now, she has managed to steal our hearts with her recent look from the ramp. Check out the mind-boggling look that Bebo just nailed!

The impressive diva brought the curtain down on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta. The actress was a showstopper for the designer and brought a satisfactory end to the five-day event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was wearing a strapless white gown from Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection that comes with an extravagant one-shoulder neckline illusion and patterned silver decorations moving all over the ensemble.

Check out the magnificent look, Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to hit off below:

Many of her fans went gaga over her looks, but most of the netizens went out to troll Bebo over her recent looks.

Kareena got massively scoured on the internet. On Instagram, netizens ending up typing mean comments on the video naming her chudail, unhealthy, and a lot of other mean comments.

From calling her moti to calling her a chudail, check our that mean and body shamming comments that Kareena Kapoor ended up facing after her latest fashion look was out: A comment read, “Moti ho gai aunty .ab gharpe raha karo” Another comment read, “Embarrassing mother of 10 kids lol.” One more comment read, “Chudail lag rahi hai” Another comment read, “Koi stunning nahi bahut moti”

Now, talking about the show and Gaurav Gupta’s finale collection Redefine, Kareena Kapoor told Vogue in a conversation, “This season is even more important because we are talking about sustainability, so the show comes with a very strong message.” Apparently, the latest collection principally shows fabrics made from ocean waste.

What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent shimmery look? Let us know in the comments below!

