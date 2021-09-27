Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a wonderful actress and one of the outspoken actresses we have. However, there were times when few moments were proven to be the dumbest moments of her life. Scroll down to know more.

Kareena is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. There are times when she has gone over the top and tried hard to sound intelligent and failed miserably.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was on a promotional event for her film Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, a reporter asked her how was it to work with Salman for the third time. As reported by IBTimes, the actress replied, “Salman has seen in a nightdress at the age of nine.” We wonder what she meant by this and is it relevant to give out such information in public?

Moreover, Bebo even doesn’t like reading scripts. Reportedly, she said, “I don’t like reading scripts because I fall asleep, I like hearing them and it should excite me.” Now we know the reason she went on to do films like Agent Vinod and Tashan and rejected films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Fashion, Queen to name a few.

Kareena Kapoor Khan called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a confused director after the role of Paro in Devdas went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She did a screen test for the role. As per the report, she said, “Sanjay Bhansali is a confused director. He is a person who does not stand by his word. He doesn’t have any morals and principles in life. Tomorrow, even if he is the next Raj Kapoor or Guru Dutt, and my films don’t do well and if I’m a flop actress, I will still not ever work with him.”

If this is not enough, a reporter once Kareena about her thoughts on the successful launch of ‘Mangal Yaan’. To which, she said, “I also want to go space alone,” when asked why, she said, “Because Saif is already there.” If you decode what she meant by her statement, please comment below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not far too behind in self-praising as well. She once said, “I realized I wanted to be an actress from the day I was out in the hospital, I think instead of the word mom, I said the word films.”

Kareena once even called former Congress president Sonia Gandhi the first lady of the country. She said, “I really respect the first lady, Sonia Gandhi.”

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi Once Refused To Do A Rom-Com Opposite Alia Bhatt, “I Can’t Romance My Cousin…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube