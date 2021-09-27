Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi may have earned himself the title ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood but off the cameras, he’s a 100% family man. From being a doting father to a loving husband, Emraan has checked all the right boxes. In fact, when it comes to being a cousin too he deserves a round of applauds. Why? Well, because he said no to a film co-starring cousin Alia Bhatt.

Confused as to why we should clap for him for saying no a film starring a relative? Well, read on and trust me, he will win your heart too.

As per a 2016 India TV report, rumours mills back then were churning with news that Emraan Hashmi actor was offered a film co-starring Alia Bhatt but the Tiger 3 actor bluntly refused it. Wondering why? Well, he had a valid reason for doing this. But if you are thinking that there’s something wrong between Hashmi and Bhatt, let us tell you that it is not the case.

As per the article, the only reason Emran Hashmi turned down the movie opposite Alia Bhatt was because it was supposed to be a romcom. And he didn’t want to play romantic lead against Bhatt. Scratching your head as to why the ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood didn’t want to romance this stunning and talented actress? Well, for the unversed, Alia and Emraan are cousins! And the actor knew it would have been very awkward for them to romance in reel-life given the relationship they share in real life.

As per the report, Emraan Hashmi had not only denied the offer but was also quite upset with the filmmaker. It stated that he was astonished at how could the movie makers even think of such an idea – aka casting cousins as romantic leads.

A while before this news started doing the round in 2016, Emraan Hashmi, in an interview, had said that he would love to team up with his cousin Alia Bhatt. However, he added that he would not like to romance her on the silver screen. The Chehre actor had said, “I can only work with her as a brother… Any other thing would make me sick. I can’t romance my cousin and I don’t think anyone has done that; it would be awkward”.

Guess this filmmaker didn’t catch his interview before approach Hashmi for the role opposite Bhatt.

Would you like to see Emraan and Alia as co-stars (sibling obviously)? Let us know in the comments.

