Mike Tyson who is a former world heavyweight boxing champion is confirmed to appear in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s starrer Bollywood movie LIGER. Director Puri Jagannadh is leaving no stone unturned to make his and happening hero Vijay’s first Pan India project LIGER successful.

The rising south superstar’s first Bollywood movie which is directed by Puri Jagannadh is scaling new heights as the heavyweight boxing champion will be joining the team.

Yes, you read it right. The Legend Mike Tyson, who is known for his terrorizing brutal demeanour and impeccable striking prowess, is part of Vijay Deverakonda’s LIGER. The movie that tells the story of a Mixed Martial Arts Expert will star ‘Iron Mike’ in a crucial and mighty role. Along with Mike, the movie will also star many other foreign fighters.

The announcement video for the movie showed stills of Vijay Deverakonda and Mighty Mike Tyson hinting at an epic clash. It surely will look like one of the biggest onscreen clashes of all time. The movie surely promises breath-taking action but Tyson’s role is still under shadows.

Check out the amazing teaser below:

We promised you Madness!

We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet

The God of Boxing

The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON#NamasteTYSON pic.twitter.com/B8urGcv8HR — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2021

The movie also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy as the main roles. Currently, the movie’s shooting is going on in Goa where some high-octane action sequences are being recorded. “BLOOD SWEAT VIOLENCE,” the producers define the ongoing schedule.

The movie is the first time that Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh are seen working together. The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are producers who have come together for this big budgeted film under the Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The movie will have a simultaneous release in many languages that include Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is packed with many other projects and has one where he works with Shiva Nirvana and Sukumar in the pipeline.

