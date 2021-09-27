Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor has made a name for himself in Bollywood thanks to his several roles that are totally different from each other. In a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, Sasha was asked to pick between his roles in Kabir Singh and Jab We Met. His answer (the former of the two) has not gone down well with all and the internet has been divided into two camps.

While several are questioning what’s wrong with Shahid to make him choose Kabir Singh over JWM, several others have come out in his support and justified it. Read on to know all that’s being said in favour of and against his choice.

Questioning Shahid Kapoor’s choice of picking Kabir Singh over Jab We Met, one user wrote, “is he ok wtf he chose kabir singh over jab we met” Another netizen tweeted, “imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what’s wrong with society.” A third wrote, “What’s up with comparing a violent toxic character vs. Sweet character? Compare karna hai toh Kaminey, Badmash Company jaise characters ko karo na Kabir Singh se Also JWM displayed shades of acting- Depressed loner, phase of getting over, one sided lover, etc.” Another wrote, “Kabir singh over jab we met lol what a fool”

is he ok wtf he chose kabir singh over jab we met https://t.co/MBZ6jPoVue — 🍖 (@m4nhat3r_) September 27, 2021

imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what's wrong with society. https://t.co/Xjh6IcmVz0 — vibs | (@ivibhatweedy) September 27, 2021

Kabir singh over jab we met lol what a fool https://t.co/WmROiqtSOh — emu (@vanteboxy) September 27, 2021

#ShahidKapoor

What's up with comparing a violent toxic character vs. Sweet character?

Compare karna hai toh Kaminey, Badmash Company jaise characters ko karo na Kabir Singh se😂😂

Also JWM displayed shades of acting-

Depressed loner, phase of getting over, one sided lover, etc. — TRP wale Uncle-Aunty (@DramebaazCYa) September 27, 2021

JWM always.. it's not even a comparison JWM is so faaaaar better than Kabir Singh.. — Meera Sharma (@iammeerasharma) September 27, 2021

Bhai ji kabir singh bhi remake thi toh kya ukhad liya aapne — Badboy (@Badboy12445) September 27, 2021

Boss , I prefer you keep quiet . kabir singh is not yours , its deverakonda's , u just copied him & fr jab we met , its all the way kareena's . — Ramesh Krishnan (@RameshK72177842) September 27, 2021

Advertisement