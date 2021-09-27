Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor has made a name for himself in Bollywood thanks to his several roles that are totally different from each other. In a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, Sasha was asked to pick between his roles in Kabir Singh and Jab We Met. His answer (the former of the two) has not gone down well with all and the internet has been divided into two camps.
While several are questioning what’s wrong with Shahid to make him choose Kabir Singh over JWM, several others have come out in his support and justified it. Read on to know all that’s being said in favour of and against his choice.
Questioning Shahid Kapoor’s choice of picking Kabir Singh over Jab We Met, one user wrote, “is he ok wtf he chose kabir singh over jab we met” Another netizen tweeted, “imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what’s wrong with society.” A third wrote, “What’s up with comparing a violent toxic character vs. Sweet character? Compare karna hai toh Kaminey, Badmash Company jaise characters ko karo na Kabir Singh se Also JWM displayed shades of acting- Depressed loner, phase of getting over, one sided lover, etc.” Another wrote, “Kabir singh over jab we met lol what a fool”
is he ok wtf he chose kabir singh over jab we met https://t.co/MBZ6jPoVue
— 🍖 (@m4nhat3r_) September 27, 2021
imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what's wrong with society. https://t.co/Xjh6IcmVz0
— vibs | (@ivibhatweedy) September 27, 2021
Kabir singh over jab we met lol what a fool https://t.co/WmROiqtSOh
— emu (@vanteboxy) September 27, 2021
#ShahidKapoor
What's up with comparing a violent toxic character vs. Sweet character?
Compare karna hai toh Kaminey, Badmash Company jaise characters ko karo na Kabir Singh se😂😂
Also JWM displayed shades of acting-
Depressed loner, phase of getting over, one sided lover, etc.
— TRP wale Uncle-Aunty (@DramebaazCYa) September 27, 2021
JWM always.. it's not even a comparison JWM is so faaaaar better than Kabir Singh..
— Meera Sharma (@iammeerasharma) September 27, 2021
Bhai ji kabir singh bhi remake thi toh kya ukhad liya aapne
— Badboy (@Badboy12445) September 27, 2021
Boss , I prefer you keep quiet . kabir singh is not yours , its deverakonda's , u just copied him & fr jab we met , its all the way kareena's .
— Ramesh Krishnan (@RameshK72177842) September 27, 2021
Standing by Shahid Kapoor’s decision in choosing Kabir Singh, a user tweeted, “ofc he’s going to choose kabir singh, he lived that character for a whole year. grey characters are a lot harder and more fun to portray as an actor and KS changed everything for shahid on box office and in terms of popularity. stop attacking sha!” Another fan tweeted, “Kabir Singh gave him so much of success and recognition so it’s obvious he would choose that why does stan twitter have to create a drama out of everything”
Another Twitterati supporting Shahid Kapoor’s choice explained, “Twitter needs to remember JWM was through and through Kareena’s fame until 2-3 years ago that we realized how beautiful Aditya’s character was. Kabir singh, as a movie is trash, but it is through and through Shahid’s fame, including being box office hit. The choice is obvious.”
ofc he’s going to choose kabir singh, he lived that character for a whole year. grey characters are a lot harder and more fun to portray as an actor and KS changed everything for shahid on box office and in terms of popularity. stop attacking sha! https://t.co/TMHU0Byecx
— 𝙣𝙤𝙤𝙧 (@safarnamaaa) September 27, 2021
Kabir Singh gave him so much of success and recognition so it’s obvious he would choose that why does stan twitter have to create a drama out of everything 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/Cx4DHeHVpv
— Nidhi ~ Sid Lives On 💫💫 (@Nidhaa___) September 27, 2021
Twitter needs to remember JWM was through and through Kareena's fame until 2-3 years ago that we realized how beautiful Aditya's character was. Kabir singh, as a movie is trash, but it is through and through Shahid's fame, including being box office hit. The choice is obvious. https://t.co/vQug9CS88B
— Mishti 💫 (@KuchIsTarah_) September 27, 2021
How to overact 🤣🤣🤣 see in the quotes lmao. Kabir singh gave him a scope to perform as an artist. Plus jwm was geet centric. 😪 https://t.co/HHVprIVMY0
— Shivi (@Rashmi29354261) September 27, 2021
Kabir singh actually taught us something ki having a temper can destroy your life and you will be left alone. Isliye gussa mat karo. But log itne pagala gye controversy mai ki real meaning samjha hi nahi movie ka. That's why I hate dumb wannabe woke people
— Shravya Gupta (@ShravyaGupta11) September 27, 2021
If the ball was in your court, which Shahid Kapoor starrer would you choose – Jab We Met or Kabir Singh? Let us know in the comments.
