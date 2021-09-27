Shahid Kapoor Gets Bashed On Twitter For Picking Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met, Some Fans Come Out In His Support Too
Shahid Kapoor Picks Between Kabir Singh & Jab We Met Has Got Netizens Talking (Photo Credit: IMDb)

Shahid Kapoor has made a name for himself in Bollywood thanks to his several roles that are totally different from each other. In a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, Sasha was asked to pick between his roles in Kabir Singh and Jab We Met. His answer (the former of the two) has not gone down well with all and the internet has been divided into two camps.

While several are questioning what’s wrong with Shahid to make him choose Kabir Singh over JWM, several others have come out in his support and justified it. Read on to know all that’s being said in favour of and against his choice.

Questioning Shahid Kapoor’s choice of picking Kabir Singh over Jab We Met, one user wrote, “is he ok wtf he chose kabir singh over jab we met” Another netizen tweeted, “imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what’s wrong with society.” A third wrote, “What’s up with comparing a violent toxic character vs. Sweet character? Compare karna hai toh Kaminey, Badmash Company jaise characters ko karo na Kabir Singh se Also JWM displayed shades of acting- Depressed loner, phase of getting over, one sided lover, etc.” Another wrote, “Kabir singh over jab we met lol what a fool”

