After much anticipation, we’re witnessing a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill. The trailer of Honsla Rakh has finally been unveiled. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and below are all the details you need about the latest promo.

The trailer features Shehnaaz Gill clearly mentioning that she doesn’t want a kid. Unfortunately, she ends up conceiving and their relationship ends up in divorce soon after. Her character declares that she won’t be keeping custody of the kid and a helpless Diljit has to raise the kid all by himself.

The name of the son is kept ‘Honsla’ as his in-laws throw the entire responsibility at him. Hence the title ‘Honsla Rakh.’ The tables turn after he falls in love with Sonam Bajwa and tries his best to impress her. Just as they are set to tie the knot, Shehnaaz Gill enters the scenario. Who will he land up with? We’ll have to watch the movie to know that!

The trailer features each and every cast member put their best foot forward. While this might be the best from Diljit Dosanjh yet, Sidharth Shukla must be proud of Shehnaaz Gill too!

Honsla Rakh is set for a release on Dusshera (15th October), 2021. Yes, you heard that right. We will be witnessing the comedy side of Shehnaaz, Sonam and Diljit sooner than we expected. Super excited, aren’t you?

Meanwhile, recently Honsla Rakh producer Diljit Thind broke silence on how the leading stars are yet to shoot for a promotional song. The song was supposed to be shot during the first half of September but unfortunately, Shehnaaz Gill was unavailable post Sidharth Shukla’s demise.

He told TOI, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

The makers were hoping to decide on a date by end of September and hopefully, it has been done by now!

Sending lots of love and power to Shehnaaz Gill! We hope she will rise and shine all over again.

Here’s the trailer:

