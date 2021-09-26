Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans has been going all out and pouring so much love for the actress ever since she lost her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. But there’s good news coming in for her fans that can cheer them up and it’s about her film Honsla Rakh. Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media and announced the release date of the film along with when the trailer be out also.

Can you guess? Well, it’s way sooner than we might have all thought.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa is releasing on Dussehra and the trailer will be out tomorrow i.e. on Monday at 1 PM. Yes, we aren’t kidding. The Lover singer took to his social media to announce the same.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a poster of the film starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa with a Punjabi caption that read, “ਅਲੜ ਬਲੜ ਬਾਵੇ ਦਾ.. ਬਾਵਾ ਦੁਸਿਹਰੇ ਨੂੰ ਆਵੇਗਾ.. ਦੇਖਿਓ ਪੈਂਦੀ ਖੱਪ.. ਰੱਖ ਹੌਂਸਲਾ ਰੱਖ 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼 Trailer Out on MONDAY 1pm IST👼🏽 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐇 Releasing Worldwide – THIS DUSSEHRA 15th October”.

Take a look at his Instagram post here:

That’s a lovely poster and we can’t wait to see Shehnaaz Gill back in action along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Sana’s fans were quick to react to Diljit’s trailer and movie announcement on Instagram and a user commented, “Kitni sonhi lag rahi h humhari shehnaaz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Another user commented, “Wow super excited baby sana bless you stay strong we are with you always @shehnaazgill ❤️❤️”. A third user commented, “Pta nhi rona aa gaya shayad bohot dino baad sana ka face dekhne ko mila isliye.”

Meanwhile, Sana has been really affected by the untimely demise of rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and hasn’t been able to come to terms with the reality. She has not been responding to friends from the industry and Sid’s mother and family are taking care of her.

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh release date announcement? Tell us in the comments below.

