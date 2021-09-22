Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill witnessed a huge blow when Sidharth Shukla passed away. The actor died on September 2 following a heart attack. The duo claimed that they were just good friends but it is rumoured that the Bigg Boss 13 winner breathed his last in her lap. Amidst all the grieving, it is the Honsla Rakh makers who are still waiting to complete the shoot.

As most know, Shehnaaz is all set to be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The duo was seen travelling outside the country multiple times for the shoot. It seems a promotional video is yet to be shot. It was actually planned for September 15, but that couldn’t happen due to obvious reasons.

Now, Honsla Rakh producer Diljit Thind has finally broken his silence and given an update about Shehnaaz Gill. He told TOI, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

It is said that the date will be finalized by the end of this month and Shehnaaz Gill will then soon start shooting for the promotional song. May God give her the strength to get back to a normal life amid the Sidharth Shukla loss.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the actress is struggling to cope up. It is Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla, who has been taking care of her.

