All is certainly not well between Samantha and her husband-Telugu actor, Naga Chaitanya. There have been reports stating the two are having tough times and their marriage has hit the rock. Even though none of them both has spoken on it, tension could be clearly felt. Now, amid such a tense situation, Aamir Khan is out to support his co-actor Naga.

Aamir and Naga have shot together for the upcoming biggie, Laal Singh Chaddha. For the first time, the two will be sharing the screen. It’s learnt that during the shoot, both Aamir and Naga have become good friends, and the former is now trying to show solidarity to his new friend.

The support from Aamir Khan’s side is an unexpected one as he showed up in Hyderabad last week to promote Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming release, Love Story. Naga didn’t have an idea about Aamir’s presence and was touched when Mr. Perfectionist spoke only good about him during the event.

Aamir spoke about Naga’s soft-spoken nature and even praised his parents for his good upbringing.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, an insider quotes, “This was clearly a move to give Naga Chaitanya a clean chit in the ongoing Naga-Samantha split stories. It was very sporting of Aamir to show up uninvited.”

Meanwhile, Samantha’s deleted reaction tweet yesterday gave rise to tons of speculations. It was regarding her father-in-law, Nagarjuna.

As reported by Pinkvilla, The Family Man 2 actress reacted to a tweet of Nagarjuna, without mentioning him as a father-in-law. A few moments later, she deleted it and shared a new reaction tweet by mentioning him as father-in-law. Nagarjuna had shared a video on Twitter remembering his late father. Samantha reacted, “This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama.” Here, mama means father-in-law which she didn’t mention in the deleted tweet.

