Samantha is grabbing all the headlines and sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons. It’s her divorce rumours with her husband Naga Chaitanya, which is dragging her into the unnecessary limelight. Now, her latest action connected to father-in-law Nagarjuna has created ripples.

It is learnt that The Family Man 2 actress reacted to a tweet of Nagarjuna, without mentioning him as a father-in-law. A few moments later, she deleted it and shared a new reaction tweet by mentioning him as father-in-law.

Nagarjuna has shared a video on Twitter remembering his late father. Samantha reacted, “This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama.” Here, mama means father-in-law which she didn’t mention in the deleted tweet, as per Pinkvilla. So, is everything okay between the two families? Or is it an action to neutralise the negativity in the media? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s Samantha’s reaction:

If rumours are to be believed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage have hit the rock. It’s learnt that the actress wanted to have a baby, but Naga wasn’t ready for it. Ever since there are differences between the two. It got fuelled, when The Family Man 2 actress dropped her in-law surname ‘Akkineni’ from her Instagram profile.

The two had first met in 2014 when they were co-stars in Autonagar Surya. At that time it appeared that the two had a little spark between them. In 2015 the couple pampered each other by sending cute flirty tweets on Twitter. The duo was spotted together at many locations and finally, in September 2016, the love between the two became official.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

