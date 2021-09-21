Advertisement

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is a versatile and incredibly talented actor who has played roles in blockbusters such as URI, Sanju and many more. Recently his brother Sunny Kaushal, in an interview opened up about his brother’s engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The said rumours that had spread like wildfire claimed that the Masaan actor was about to get engaged to Bollywood actress Kaif and it was also alleged that the two had even had a ‘Roka’ ceremony at the actors home. The Ek Tha Tiger actress falsified these claims stating that she was on the way to her shoot for her upcoming movie, Tiger 3.

It is to be noted that for more than a year Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be together. They two were spotted at each other’s houses and we’re also seen going on a trip to Alibaug along with their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

During an interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal opened up on how his relatives reacted to these contended rumours. “It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this’,” he said.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE about the Roka Rumour, Sunny Kaushal had said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

However, it was confirmed by actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor that the Sanju Actor was going out with Katrina. In an appearance in Zoom’s By Invite Only, the actor was asked to reveal a Bollywood relationship that was true. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” he had said.

