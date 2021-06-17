Back in 2012, when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were shooting for Ek Tha Tiger, an unusual incident happened on the sets and became the talk of the town. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was a blockbuster at the box office and was followed by a second instalment titled ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.

Reportedly, Salman beat up Katrina on the sets of the film for wearing a figure-hugging, cleavage-revealing dress which apparently was exposing too much skin.

This was CineBlitz’s cover story back in 2012 and became the talk of the town. Reportedly, Salman Khan is known for his anger issues in the industry and the news of hitting Katrina Kaif with a stick went like a wildfire across the industry. The reports also state that Kareena Kapoor Khan came to Kat’s rescue.

The magazine report read, “Salman was supposedly sitting out on the set, waiting for his heroine to emerge from her vanity van. When she did, it was allegedly in a figure-hugging, a cleavage-revealing dress that showed too much skin. Or so Salman is said to have felt. Irritated, he supposedly questioned her about what she was wearing and why. Katrina apparently shrugged her slim shoulders and quipped that it was the director’s decision…A perfectly legitimate response but one that evidently caused her ex-beau to flip his lid. ‘I’ll see your director!’ he is supposed to have retorted hotly, before allegedly breaking out into a torrent of foul language. But worse was apparently yet to come.”

The magazine further stated that Salman Khan hit Katrina Kaif with a stick and eye-witnesses have confirmed the same.

Katrina immediately went back to her vanity post when the incident happened and called Kareena Kapoor Khan for help. Khan, who was shooting a few blocks away for Heroine, rushed to the sets of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and spoke to Salman.

Take a look at the magazine’s story here:

Although later, the sources of various publications dismissed the rumours and called it a ‘fake’ story.

