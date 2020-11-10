Finally, after a long, the restrictions on theatres have been relaxed by state governments. Interestingly, the reopening has taken place ahead of Diwali festive season, which has always been a boon for box office. Now, with biggies like Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan superhits re-releasing, theatres are expected to be flocked to some extent.

While the restrictions all over the country have been relaxed, there’s still a scare of coronavirus amongst the people. Also, theatres are permitted for screening with only 50 per cent of its occupancy. Owing to such conditions, big banners have put a hold on their upcoming releases and therefore, there’s less enthusiasm amongst cinema lovers. Now, in such a situation, YRF has come to the rescue.

As we all know, YRF is celebrating its 50th year and to make the celebrations more memorable, the banner to release its biggies during Diwali. And the most interesting part is, you would be able to watch the films is just 50 rupees. As a part of YRF Big Screen Celebration initiative, films like Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baarat, Sultan, Mardaani and Dum Laga Ke Haisha will be screened PVR, INOX and Cinepolis cinema chains. The screening will be held from 12th to 19th November.

Now, isn’t that a great way of celebrating Diwali for cinema buffs? Do let us know through comments if you are planning to watch Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan’s RNBDJ or any of these films.

Speaking of the same, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said, “It is a privilege to host their most iconic movies, from classics that transcend time such as Kabhie Kabhie and Silsila, to the most recent favourites like War and Sultan. We invite our patrons to come and enjoy YRF’s Big Screen Celebration initiative and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic cinemas,” Dutta added.

Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd said, “It will be a privilege for all of us at INOX to celebrate YRF’s most iconic films on the big screen again… We invite INOX patrons across the country to come and enjoy these iconic releases and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic INOX’s. We also take this opportunity to congratulate YRF for entering their 50th year,” as per Indian Express.

