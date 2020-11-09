The COVID-19 pandemic had brought our lives to a standstill for at least 6-7 months. However, things are not getting back on track slowly. One thing that a lot of people missed is going to theatres. Due to social distancing rules, the cinema halls have been shut since March. Now they are open in the 50% capacity. And guess what? Fans can watch some good YRF movies like Veer Zaara, Ek Tha Tiger & others.

If you aren’t aware, cinema halls have reopened in Mumbai too. However, production houses are not immediately taking the big step of releasing new movies. Just like the western world, many producers are re-releasing some classics too.

As per the latest reports, moviegoers will be able to watch some amazing peak Shah Rukh Khan movies like Veer Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan in the theatres. Salman Khan fans will also get to witness their superstar in action mode with Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan.

That’s not it, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani will also hit the theatre screens. YRF is planning to release these movies during the Diwali week. The re-releases have been dated from November 12 to November 19. So it’s a full week for the fans to enjoy.

Another cherry on the top is that these YRF movies will not charge any fees. It is applied in the cinema halls like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. This is indeed a treat they have planned as Yash Raj Films complete 50 years.

Meanwhile, there are reports that YRF has some big projects planned as it has complete 50 years. One of their speculated film grabbing the most headlines is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. There are reports that SRK will star alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. While there is no confirmation, it is now reported that Salman Khan will also have a cameo in this action thriller. Well, this is going to be a promising project if it happens.

Which movie are you planning to watch from the re-releases? Let us know in the comments section below.

