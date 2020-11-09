Abhishek Bachchan has been signing some really exciting projects lately. The actor was last seen in Breathe Season 2 and received massive praises for his portrayal. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which will hit the digital world on November 12. But there’s another exciting information and now it is confirmed.

Advertisement

Since long, rumours have been rife that Abhishek has signed a film with producer Dinesh Vijan. The film has been titled Dasvi and co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Junior Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the role of an illiterate and corrupt Chief Minister in the film.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that the project is indeed on the cards. Talking about the same, the Ludo actor said, “Yes, it’s true. We start the film early next year.”

However, Abhishek refused to let out more details. But now that the confirmation has been made, all we’re waiting for is an official announcement to happen soon!

Are you excited for Abhishek Bachchan and his never-seen-before avatar in Dasvi? There’s a fresh pairing with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, which is something to look out for as well.

Meanwhile, the actor also opened up about his experience of working for Ludo. He shared, “It was wonderful. Anurag is somebody that I had wanted to work with since very long. We had tried many times in the past, but sadly we could never get a film on the floor. I’m happy that dream of mine has come true. I was double happy when I got to know I would have an actor like Inayat. There was a bit of fear initially before she came on the set on ‘How is she going to be? Will she be able to handle it?’ But the minute she comes on set, the energy she brings in, she’s such a professional. She’s so good at doing what she does that she’s just made the process so much fun and enjoyable.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more upcoming revelations from Abhishek Bachchan!

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Charges A Whopping Salary For 5-Film Deal With Amazon?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube