Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is one of the longest-running daily soaps of the industry, and the show has throughout the past 11 years kept the audience hooked. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. The recent episodes are going to be quite interesting as Naira will be reliving her childhood nightmares.

The audience saw that Krish called Aditya to meet him as he got to know that his parents are getting separated because of him. But Aditya forcefully tries to take him along but he, Vansh and Kairav fight back. The kids did not mean to harm him in any way but Aditya loses his balance and falls. Though the kids try to pull him back, they couldn’t and Aditya gets hurt. The kids tell their parents the truth, and this reminds Naira of her childhood, where she runs away from the house for the fear of getting arrested for something that happened by accident. She vows to save Kairav and the other kids from a similar experience.

When the police arrives, Aditya tells them that Goenka kids pushed him. The police takes the statements of the kids and tells the Goenkas that it is clear Kairav pushed Aditya. How will Naira save Kairav? What will she tell the police? Will she talk to Aditya to save her son? Will Kairav get arrested or will the police just give him a warning because nothing major happened to Aditya? To know what happens with Kairav, do watch “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai“.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” airs on Star Plus. The show features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles.

