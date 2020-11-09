Finally, the D-day has arrived as after almost a gap of 11 months, Akshay Kumar is coming up with his new film. Yes, we are talking about highly anticipated Laxmii. Featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, the film is first big Bollywood release that has skipped a theatrical release.

It was Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to arrive in March, but COVID-19 spoilt the party. Now, finally, after a long wait Akkians will be getting a wholesome treat in the form of highly anticipated horror-comedy. Even though songs like Bambholle, Burj Khalifa and trailer has generated an immense buzz, the film has mostly made headlines due to negative reasons.

Initially titled as Laxmmi Bomb, the Akshay Kumar starrer got its title renamed due to an objection from several religious organisations. Also, the film grabbed news when it was learnt that Raghava Lawrence is leaving the direction department. Now, amidst all such positives and negatives, the film is finally coming to satisfy the craving of the audience today.

But where to where and when to catch Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii? Below are all the details, you need to know.

Laxmii will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7.30 pm (IST). The film is releasing as a part of Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex.

It’s an official remake of 2011 Tamil hit, Kanchana, which had Raghava Lawrence in a lead role.

Meanwhile, recently it was heard that Akshay wasn’t happy with the decision of skipping theatrical release. Moreover, the news of fallout between the actor and producers also grabbed headlines. Now, on all such debates, one of the producers of Laxmii, Shabinaa Khan, has finally opened up.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Shabinaa Khan said, “It’s all crap. I don’t know who imagines all this. There has been no fallout ever. In fact, we were all on the same page that given the situation, we must put our film out to the viewers and in the best way possible. So when a digital release was being spoken about, every one of us agreed and the decision was taken.”

Pouring in praises for Laxmii actor Akshay Kumar, Shabinaa said, “Honestly, Akshay and I go a long way. This is our third film together and we are hoping it to be a hat-trick. It’s a very tricky role – not so easy for anyone to essay. But the way Akshay has played the role with the entire graph of the character, it’s commendable.”

