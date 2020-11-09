With Ramayan garnering massive TRPs amid the pandemic, there couldn’t have been a better revival. Actors like Dipika Chikhlia (Sita), Arun Govil (Ram) earned newfound fame too. And that’s exactly why anything related to the actors grabs headlines in no time. Something similar happened when the lead actress wished her co-star Arvind Trivedi (Ravan) on his birthday. Below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

Actually, Arvind celebrated his 88th birthday yesterday. Many celebrity friends and close ones took to social media to share their heartfelt notes for the Ramayan actor. Even Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman wished Trivedi with a sweet note.

Advertisement

But it was Dipika Chikhlia’s wish that grabbed all the eyeballs. Contrary to the mythological show, the on-screen Sita went on to call Arvind Trivedi ‘the best Ravan to date.’ Not only that, the actress shared an interesting anecdote as well.

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that it was Arvind Trivedi who motivated her to get into politics. For the unversed, the Ramayan actress received an election victory as a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Baroda constituency back in 1991. She was a BJP elected representative.

Taking to her Instagram, Dipika shared a still from the mythological show. She captioned the image as, “Wishing you a happy healthy life .,.best Ravan to date :) …..he not only kidnapped me and took sitaji to Ashok vatika but he also convinced me to get into politics…Ravan ji”

Check out Dipika Chikhlia’s post below:

Meanwhile, even Sunil Lahiri left a sweet message for Arvind Trivedi. He wrote, “Arvind Trivedi ji (Lankesh/ Raavan) ko janmdin ki hardik Badhai, shubhkamnaye lambi Khushal Swasth Zindagi ke liye”

Must say, we love the well-knit bond between the Ramayan cast till date.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Praises Rahul Vaidya For His Game, Says, He Is “Killing It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube