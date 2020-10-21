Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahiri Shares On-Screen Wedding Pics With Dipika Chikhlia, Spots One Major Difference In Real & Reel Life Marriage

This year has been a nightmare due to COVID- 19, but for many, it turned to be a blessing in disguise. Family members stayed together during the lockdown period and Ramayan‘s rerun on Doordarshan proved to be cherry on the cake. Ever since show’s rerun, the yesteryear actors like Sunil Lahiri, Arun Gohil, Dipika Chikhlia and others have risen to fame yet again and enjoying a tremendous following of youth.

With Ramayan enjoying an unprecedented response, several actors from the show debuted on social media. Surprisingly, they have gained a huge number of followers in youth users and the actors are making sure of entertaining their audience.

Recently, actor Sunil Lahiri who played Laxman in Ramayan shared on-screen wedding pictures from Vikram Aur Betaal show. Interestingly, the pictures featured Dipika Chikhlia as his bride, who played Sita in Ramayan. He wrote a funny caption stating that sometimes fake weddings sometimes look more real. But there’s only one major difference between real-life and reel-life marriages and it’s the number of ‘pheras’, says the veteran actor.

Sunil Lahiri wrote, “Kabhi Kabhi nakali filmy shaadi bhi Itni asali Ho Jaati ki asali bhi nakali lagne Lagti hai…Dipika ji and myself before Ramayan Vikram Betaal ke ek marriage sequence mein… mujhe bataya Gaya ki filmi shaadi mein Main Ek Hi chij alag hoti hai ki Kabhi pure Saat Phere Nahin karvaye Jaate.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, during Ramayan’s rerun, memes also went viral on the internet, almost every day. There were a lot of memes especially featuring Sunil Lahri. Koimoi spoke to the actor and asked his reaction to these memes. He said, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes.”

Speaking of his character Laxman, Sunil Lahiri had said, “The Ramayan actor said, “Lakshman had a lot of shades to perform, as an actor. If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance.”

