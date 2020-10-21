Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s Wedding Song Nehu Da Vyah OUT & It’s Dreamy AF!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are making all the headlines these days because of their wedding. It was only yesterday when we got to see Neha and Rohanpreet crazy dance at their roka ceremony. Today their much awaited new single titled “Nehu Da Vyah” is out and we can’t get enough of them.

The song is written and composed by Neha Kakkar herself and the music video also features her bae Rohanpreet Singh.

In the video of the song we see Neha dreaming about the love of her life, Rohanpreet Singh. The video features the risks and fun of meeting one’s lover when the family is unaware about the love affair. Neha keeps juggling between reality and her dreams. It is a beautiful amalgamation of reality and dream world. Later we see Rohanpreet introducing Neha to his mother and convincing her to accept their relationship. The man fulfills Neha’s dream by actually proposing to her infront of his friends, asking ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Have a look at the video here.

The chemistry between the two is an absolute delight to watch. The Punjabi song is too romantic for singles to digest. The lyrics are equally beautiful and dreamy. Speaking about fashion, Neha Kakkar looks adorable in a deep red suit with a matching dupatta by Mehak Talreja couture. The singer completed the look with minimal makeup and a statement ring.

The producer of Nehu Da Vyah is Anshul Garg, owner of Desi Music Factory. He shared a post on Tuesday wishing the real and reel couple Neha and Rohan for their marriage. He uploaded a selfie from their Roka ceremony and expressed: Super excited for #NehuDaVyah (reel) and #NehuDaVyah (Real). ♥️🕺🏽

@nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh #AnshulGarg”.

Nehu Da Vyah is out ahead of their marriage in Delhi. According to media reports, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot on October 23rd. Koimoi also showed you the crazy dance of the couple in their roka ceremony yesterday.

How did you like Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Nehu Da Vyah ? Do share your views via comments and stay tuned for more updates.

