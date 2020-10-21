Did You Know? Shahid Kapoor Took Lessons On Lisping & Stammering For His Double Role In Kaminey - [Fact-O-Meter]

Lately, after spending almost 18 years in the industry, Shahid Kapoor is getting his due. He has always been a fascinating actor, but be it his less box office appeal or wrong scripts choices; the actor never got the deserved attention. It was only his recent successes like Padmaavat and particularly, Kabir Singh, which has revamped his career.

Apart from above-mentioned biggies, Shahid has proved his mettle on several occasions, but unfortunately, the films didn’t turn out to be a major success. Amongst such films is Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. He played a double role in the film, and he gained a huge appreciation for the same. He played characters of Charlie and Guddu. Charlie is one with a lisping disorder, while the latter is shown with a stammering issue.

In Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor’s physical transformation is the first thing that grabs an eye but known to few, he even took from ENT specialists to nail both the characters. Yes, you read that right! Shahid had dedicated a month to understand lisping and stammering more technically.

Speaking of the same, Shahid Kapoor had said, “To understand the psychological impact of these disorders, we met a lot of people who stammered. Lisping is more technical, but stammering grows out of suppressed emotions, lack of confidence or an emotionally dramatic incident. I worked on this for a month,” as per Mumbai Mirror.

Now, that’s a sign of a true actor, and we love Shahid Kapoor for his dedication!

Released in 2009, Kaminey also featured Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte, Chandan Roy Sanyal and others in key roles. The film was a decent grosser at the box office.

Meanwhile, in an old interview with Koimoi, Shahid had quoted, “People said Kaminey was the most non-commercial thing I had done in my life. It made more money than any of the other films I had done in my career. I don’t go by any of these closing thoughts. A lot of films in the last 5 years which when they were getting made, all the old school people laughed at and said ‘Arey, aisa thodi hota hai. Hindi picture hai, audience ko yeh nahin jamta hai.’”

