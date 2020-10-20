14 years back, on Diwali 2006, Farhan Akhtar’s Don – The Chase Begins Again hit the cinemas. Starring Shah Rukh Khan along with Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Om Puri and others the film was a smash hit at the box office.

As the film completed 14 years today, director Farhan took to social media and shared the update with fans and followers. “Celebrating 14 Years Of Don” the filmmaker shared a poster and captioned the post, “Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon”

Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon pic.twitter.com/UdXZlIOnAl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 20, 2020

Don was a remake of 1978 crime thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead with the same title. However, with its success, the film turned out to be a franchise. A sequel was released in 2011 and it also proved to be a hit. Since then the fans have been asking for Don 3 and this is what happened when Farhan shared the update.

A fan with Twitter username @JacyKhan, “Don 3 par kaam karna shuru kare Devarji, ap khud jante ho, ab toh laazmi hai”

Don 3 par kaam karna shuru kare Devarji, ap khud jante ho, ab toh laazmi hai 🔥#14YearsOfDon pic.twitter.com/lq2UA9bayd — ♡ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) October 20, 2020

Sharing a still of Manoj Bajpayee from Gangs Of Wasseypur, another fan asked for Don 3 in an interesting way. The fan with username @Ganpatmalli tweeted, “Don 3 kaha hain? Kaha kahi daal lie ho ka? #14YearsOfDon”

Don 3 kaha hain? Kaha kahi daal lie ho ka? #14YearsOfDon pic.twitter.com/RwxO6J05mj — Ganpat💜🚩🚩 (@Ganpatmalli) October 20, 2020

“Someone : breakup hurts most Me : We want Don 3 @iamsrk @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies #14YearsOfDon #don #don3” tweeted @SrkApurbaPapon

Take a look at more such tweets below:

Don – The Chase Begins Again did a business of 51 crores back in 2006. The film was 6th highest grosser of the year as it did better than biggies like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Vivah.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s iconic romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) also completed 25 years today. SRK looked back at the 1995 blockbuster that helped cement his loverboy image which makes women weak in the knees even today.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, late actor Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Parmeet Sethi also left an indelible mark in the film with stellar performances.

