A Suitable Boy Hindi Trailer OUT! Mira Nair Set To Take You In The World Of Contrasting Characters

So what if 2020 took away from us the joy of watching movies in theatres? Netflix has made sure we are entertained every month with its amazing content. Today, A Suitable Boy Hindi trailer was dropped on YouTube. Mira Nair has directed the web series which stars an amazing cast of Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, and Mahira Kakkar.

Although the show is shot in English, the trailer proves that it will be available in the Hindi language too. The 1 minutes 13 seconds trailer gives us a glimpse of different characters and their peculiar journeys.

Watch the A Suitable Boy Hindi trailer below:

Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, entwined in Mira Nair’s excellence. A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling book of the same name. After being aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is all set for its global release on Netflix on October 23, 2020 (excluding America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and China).

The compelling series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother’s wish to choose her a husband. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart. Also threatening to break with tradition is the charming but directionless Maan Kapoor, whose romantic entanglements begin to jeopardize his father’s political career. As Lata and Maan attempt to shape their futures, India too is coming of age.

Only a few years after independence from British colonial rule, tensions are high as its people prepare to campaign for and vote in their first democratic general election.

