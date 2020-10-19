Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Review: Frightens You Despite No Horror, But NEW Horrific & Distressing Cases

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Review: After the first chilling season, Netflix is back with fresh cases. You are in for a lot of unexpected mysteries that triggers many emotions.

Directors: Don Argott, Robert M Wise, Clay Jeter, Skye Borgman, Jessica Dimmock

Star Rating: 4.5/5 Stars (Four and a half stars)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Review: What’s it about?

The show is a prime example of how sometimes, there’s no full stop or answer to everything. The makers have picked 6 new intriguing real-life cases that are mysterious and unsolved. From the 1980s to 2010, 6 epic cases will make you think hard and observe every information shared by the family members, cops or witnesses. It’s technically a season 16 of Robert Stack’s popular show that was a rage during the early 90s. This time again, there is no host as finding a perfect match as the late Stack to carry forward this iconic series isn’t easy.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Review: What’s good?

Volume 2 presents us with 6 different stories of different years and places. The episodes are – Washington Insider Murder (director Don Argott), A Death in Oslo (director Robert M Wise), Death Row Fugitive (directors Robert M Wise, Clay Jeter), Tsunami Spirits (director Clay Jeter), Lady in The Lake (director Skye Borgman) and Stolen Kids (director Jessica Dimmock). Every episode hits you hard and affects your mind intensely.

One of the episodes that thrilled me the most was ‘A Death in Oslo’. A woman who is found dead in her hotel room in 1995 has no identity. The search for the same is happening to date, yet no one knows who she is and why she died. The circumstances under which she was found dead can raise a lot of theories. Episode ‘Tsunami Spirit’, based on the deadly earthquake and tsunami in Japan’s Tōhoku in 2011, affected me the most. It was scary, heartwrenching and not easy to watch in one go. The last episode ‘Stolen Kids’ had me in tears.

The second season proved that one doesn’t need a host to tell us these terrifying tales. The real-life family members, cops and witnesses narrate the incident in a perfect manner. Also, credit goes to editors J Santos, Paul Vates, Asako Ushio, Charlie Boyce, Tyler Hubby and Ted Woerner for the respective episodes. They edited the episodes in with a striking opening to build up the suspense that keeps one glued till the end.

When it comes to crime stories, things could go wrong with overdramatisation. However, Netflix, the directors and the editors were in full control of how much they want to dramatise it. The use of title song in the background during serious scenes manages to erupt that tense feeling.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Review: What’s bad?

There is nothing I can point out to criticise in the show. Yes, it’s triggering. But the ones who are watching it are aware of what they are in for.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Review: Final Word

It’s not for faint-hearted. The stories are gut-wrenching, heartbreaking and distressing. If you are okay with no host like Robert Stack, you will be engrossed throughout. If you are not in a state of mind to watch content that’s dreadful and depressing, you should avoid it. Otherwise, the makers have outdone themselves compared to the first season.

Four and a half stars!

